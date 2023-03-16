Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.(deyanarobova via Canva)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:54 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A man is dead after deputies say he became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Iowa.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Dewitt Fire Department responded at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin, according to a news release.

First responders found the man trapped inside a partially-filled grain bin when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.

The identity of the man is currently being withheld, pending notification of the family.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson following...
Suspect charged with murder after woman’s body found in burned-out car
The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
Authorities captured a fugitive Wednesday in Windward Oahu following a dramatic search that...
Windward Oahu manhunt suspect has history of escaping law enforcement
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answered questions from the Senate Finance Committee on the...
Senate questions Yellen on bank security
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group,...
Military moves to reduce suicides, but defers action on guns
Hawaii County was the first in the state to enact a ban on firearms in sensitive places...
City Council approves bill that would establish firearms-free ‘sensitive places’
11% of Americans plan to buy a home this year
Study: 11% of Americans plan to buy a home this year
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
AP sources: Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic