Man in critical condition after falling roughly 30 feet off roof in Kahaluu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 40-year-old man is in critical condition Thursday after falling off a roof in Kahaluu, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when officials said he fell roughly 30 feet from a building on Kamehameha Highway near Lihikai Drive.

EMS said they treated the man with advanced life support and transported him to an emergency room.

