LIST: Top 10 places to get your poke fix in Hawaii

Poke nachos from Poke On Da Run in Pearl City is a popular menu on the item. But the shortage...
Poke nachos from Poke On Da Run in Pearl City is a popular menu on the item. But the shortage of ahi is making it harder for the locally owned shop to serve up the dish.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s no shortage of great places for poke here in Hawaii.

National publication USA Today took a stab at compiling their prime spots for the island favorite.

Taking in the lead at No. 1, Kahiau Poke and Provisions in Chinatown. The shop on Smith Street offers several options including cold ginger, spicy ahi, shoyu and their special take on Hawaiian style with limu and onions.

Coming in hot at No. 2 is Poke Market in Hilo — known for their salmon shiitake poke, sushi cakes, and sashimi platters.

And Merriman’s in Kakaako earned the No. 3 spot for their ahi with Maui onion, avocado and ogo.

Where else can you find some of the best poke in Hawaii?

  1. Foodland - Multiple locations
  2. Island Vintage Coffee - Multiple locations
  3. Poke on Da Run in Pearl City
  4. Alicia’s Market in Honolulu
  5. Ishihara Market in Waimea
  6. Pono Market in Kapaa
  7. Fresh Catch in Honolulu

Nominees for the list were picked by a panel of experts with the winners voted on by USA Today readers.

