Hawaii chef takes home top honors on ‘Chopped’ with fried abalone dish

Maui’s McKenna Shea, executive sous chef from Pacificʻo on the Beach in Lahaina, just won on...
Maui’s McKenna Shea, executive sous chef from Pacificʻo on the Beach in Lahaina, just won on the Food Network show “CHOPPED!”(McKenna Shea/Instagram)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui chef is celebrating a big win!

Maui’s McKenna Shea, executive sous chef at Pacificʻo on the Beach in Lahaina, just competed on the Food Network show “Chopped” ― and won.

Shea won $1,000 and the chance to take home major bragging rights.

Her winning dish was fried abalone, which the restaurant is adding to the menu for one month only!

