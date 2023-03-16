Hawaii chef takes home top honors on ‘Chopped’ with fried abalone dish

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui chef is celebrating a big win!

Maui’s McKenna Shea, executive sous chef at Pacificʻo on the Beach in Lahaina, just competed on the Food Network show “Chopped” ― and won.

Shea won $1,000 and the chance to take home major bragging rights.

Her winning dish was fried abalone, which the restaurant is adding to the menu for one month only!

