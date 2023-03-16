Grand jury indicts suspect who led authorities on intense manhunt on Hawaii Island

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury on Wednesday indicted an attempted murder suspect accused of leading authorities on an intense manhunt on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Island police said 44-year-old Ronald Kahihikolo was also suspected of shooting a woman in Ocean View last week Tuesday.

Last Friday, a police chase ensued reaching speeds of 115 mph and an intense, multi-agency search was conducted by air and over land.

Authorities captured Kahihikolo the following day as as he hid out on a remote farm.

Hawaii Police Department Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins told Hawaii News Now that Kahihikolo’s capture was “largely” thanks to a vigilant resident who “called into dispatch thinking they saw him.”

Kahihikolo’s connection to another suspect who was fatally shot by police during Friday’s manhunt remains unknown.

He made his first appearance in court on Wednesday but the judge continued the hearing to next Friday, to give witnesses more time to come forward.

