First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions moving in with light winds

A frontal boundary is just to the north of the islands, so that means a higher chance of clouds and showers for Kauai and Oahu and drier conditions Maui County and Hawaii Island.

The drier and more stable conditions will slowly creep westward, with light winds and relatively little rainfall through Saturday.

Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes Friday and Saturday, which could lead to some isolated showers.

There’s the potential for an extended period of rainfall over parts of the state next week, but uncertainty remains very high.Small surf all shores through next week. South shores could get an out-of-season swell about a week from now.

