Firefighters battle early morning 2-alarm high-rise fire near Ala Moana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire that broke out at a 40-story building overnight.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. at the Yacht Harbor Towers near Ala Moana Center.

Fire crews said no smoke or flames were visible from the outside but smoke alarms were sounding and residents were evacuating.

Fire officials said flames were found in the trash compactor, located in the basement of the building.

Crews fully extinguished the fire about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

HFD said the fire is not under investigation.

