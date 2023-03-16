Tributes
City Council approves bill that would establish firearms-free ‘sensitive places’

Hawaii County was the first in the state to enact a ban on firearms in sensitive places including medical centers, schools, parks, and public transportation.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City Council on Wednesday approved a measure that would ban the public from carrying firearms into “sensitive places,” including schools, hospitals and polling places.

The measure is a response to a Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights.

In the wake of the ruling, HPD’s chief has received hundreds of concealed-carry applications and granted 30.

The bill approved by the City Council on Wednesday establishes places where concealed-carry weapons aren’t allowed ― even under the Supreme Court’s broadened interpretation.

The full list includes:

  • City-owned buildings;
  • State and federally-owned buildings;
  • Schools and child care facilities; public parks;
  • Shelters, including homeless and domestic violence shelters;
  • Places frequented by children, including the Waikiki Aquarium;
  • Polling places;
  • Public transit;
  • Businesses that serve alcohol;
  • Large public gatherings, including protests;
  • Concert venues;
  • Cannabis dispensaries;
  • And hospitals.

The bill also says those carrying a firearm have duty to inform in any interaction with a law enforcement officer.

“As a City Council, our kuleana is health and safety, and passing Bill 57 today was crucial to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Council Chair Tommy Waters, in a news release.

‘One set of rules’: Counties look to state lawmakers for uniformity on concealed carry firearms

“While the Legislature is at its halfway mark in aession, we cannot wait for them to act. There is no certainty that any state bills will pass, and even if one does, the counties are still able to legislate to protect their residents.”

The measure now heads to the mayor’s desk. If he signs it, the bill will take effect May 1.

