Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Kalihi Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on North King Street near the post office.

According to Honolulu police, the 49-year-old man was riding a bicycle westbound on North King Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Authorities said the driver left the scene without stopping to help.

Emergency Medical Services said the victim suffered injuries to his head and left leg. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.