Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off

An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A U.S. Air Force veteran hit a million-dollar prize while recently playing a lottery scratch-off game in Florida.

According to the Florida Lottery, 67-year-old Kerim Akel, a retired electrical engineer for the Air Force, won a $1 million prize in the lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Akel claimed his prize money at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 67-year-old shared with lottery officials that he purchased his winning ticket at a Publix supermarket located on Navarre Parkway in the Navarre area.

Officials said the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Tickets for the 500X The Cash scratch-off game are available for $50 and offer a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 4.5-1, according to the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with second-degree murder and first-degree arson following...
Suspect charged with murder after woman’s body found in burned-out car
The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
Authorities captured a fugitive Wednesday in Windward Oahu following a dramatic search that...
Windward Oahu manhunt suspect has history of escaping law enforcement
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to a COVID-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the...
COVID-19 pill Paxlovid moves closer to full FDA approval
Police said Jennifer Long, 41, was charged in the stabbing death of her 8-year-old son.
Police: Mother charged after 8-year-old boy stabbed to death
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks announce $30B rescue package for First Republic