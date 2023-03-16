Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After a 100-day pause, resurfacing on Pali Highway set to resume

Resurfacing work on Pali Highway will resume soon.
Resurfacing work on Pali Highway will resume soon.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Resurfacing work on Pali Highway will resume soon.

The state Transportation Department said severe weather put the project on hold for more than 100 days.

In addition to resurfacing, the project includes the reinstallation of raised sidewalks, new pavement markings, manhole adjustments, the installation of traffic signal loop detectors and new roadway signs.

The work is set to wrap up by September.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Businesses along Dillingham Boulevard are struggling to stay afloat as work on the Honolulu...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rail construction to be extended along Dillingham Boulevard
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rail construction to be extended along Dillingham Boulevard
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rail construction to be extended along Dillingham Boulevard
Popular CBS TV show "NCIS Hawaii" will transform streets in Chinatown next week into a backdrop...
TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘NCIS Hawaii’ to transform streets of Chinatown into a ‘foreign country’
Downed pole
Downed pole triggers traffic mess on Kapiolani Boulevard