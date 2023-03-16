After a 100-day pause, resurfacing on Pali Highway set to resume

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Resurfacing work on Pali Highway will resume soon.

The state Transportation Department said severe weather put the project on hold for more than 100 days.

In addition to resurfacing, the project includes the reinstallation of raised sidewalks, new pavement markings, manhole adjustments, the installation of traffic signal loop detectors and new roadway signs.

The work is set to wrap up by September.

