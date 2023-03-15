Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HECO asks Hawaii Island customers to conserve to avoid rolling outages

HNN File
HNN File(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is asking Hawaii Island customers to conserve power on Tuesday night because two large generators are offline.

They warned rolling outages are possible if demand is too high.

Officials said Hamakua Energy is undergoing repairs while a mechanical issue was reported at a separate generator.

Combined, the two units supply about 80 megawatts of power.

Officials said rolling 30-minute outages could be possible Tuesday night if conservation measures fall short.

The peak period is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
Erosion rulings send clear message: Landowners must come to terms with rising seas

Latest News

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the operator of the luxury yacht that ran aground at...
Suit alleges ‘gross negligence’ in Maui yacht grounding that damaged reef
This spring break, many in the tourism industry are hoping to cash in.
Tourism industry hopes to cash in this spring break, but full visitor forecast remains unclear
HPD police cruiser / file image
After days on the run, suspect accused in gas station shooting is arrested
Suit alleges ‘gross negligence’ in Maui yacht grounding that damaged reef
Suit alleges ‘gross negligence’ in Maui yacht grounding that damaged reef