HECO asks Hawaii Island customers to conserve to avoid rolling outages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is asking Hawaii Island customers to conserve power on Tuesday night because two large generators are offline.

They warned rolling outages are possible if demand is too high.

Officials said Hamakua Energy is undergoing repairs while a mechanical issue was reported at a separate generator.

Combined, the two units supply about 80 megawatts of power.

Officials said rolling 30-minute outages could be possible Tuesday night if conservation measures fall short.

The peak period is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

