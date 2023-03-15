New warning sirens will be tested across Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will test new or upgraded warning sirens this week at six locations on Oahu.

The tests will sound various alert tones which will be audible in the surrounding area, but there is no hazard, and members of the public need not take any action.

“Siren modernization work helps keep Hawaii’s alert and warning system ready for all the hazards that our State faces, so we are grateful to the Legislature for supporting the effort,” said HI-EMA Administrator James DS. Barros. “These tests help ensure that the new gear is working correctly as part of the statewide network.”

Hawaii’s All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning System consists of more than 400 sirens that alert the public to take immediate action to protect themselves from a hazard such as a tsunami or hurricane.

The equipment being tested this week include new siren locations, relocations of existing sirens, and upgraded equipment.

Equipment tests are scheduled for Thursday, March 16, through Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests will be in the Waianae, Nuuanu-Punchbowl, Hawaii Kai, and Kaneohe areas.

The specific locations of the sirens to be tested are:

Waianae High School, Wai’anae

Booth District Park, Nuuanu-Punchbowl

Maunalua Bay Beach Park, Hawaii Kai

Keapuka Neighborhood, Kaneohe

Kapunahala Elementary School, Kaneohe

Laenani Beach Park, Kaneohe

Testing at each site usually takes 30-60 minutes.

People within a mile of the site being tested will hear short bursts of various siren tones (steady tone, high-low, tamper warning, etc.). No action is required if you hear a warning siren test.

State and local government officials have been informed that these tests are scheduled, and social media messages will include reminders on the day of the testing.

