Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New warning sirens will be tested across Oahu

Amid rising tensions with NKorea, attack warning siren tested in Hawaii
Amid rising tensions with NKorea, attack warning siren tested in Hawaii
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will test new or upgraded warning sirens this week at six locations on Oahu.

The tests will sound various alert tones which will be audible in the surrounding area, but there is no hazard, and members of the public need not take any action.

“Siren modernization work helps keep Hawaii’s alert and warning system ready for all the hazards that our State faces, so we are grateful to the Legislature for supporting the effort,” said HI-EMA Administrator James DS. Barros. “These tests help ensure that the new gear is working correctly as part of the statewide network.”

Hawaii’s All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning System consists of more than 400 sirens that alert the public to take immediate action to protect themselves from a hazard such as a tsunami or hurricane.

The equipment being tested this week include new siren locations, relocations of existing sirens, and upgraded equipment.

Equipment tests are scheduled for Thursday, March 16, through Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests will be in the Waianae, Nuuanu-Punchbowl, Hawaii Kai, and Kaneohe areas.

The specific locations of the sirens to be tested are:
  • Waianae High School, Wai’anae
  • Booth District Park, Nuuanu-Punchbowl
  • Maunalua Bay Beach Park, Hawaii Kai
  • Keapuka Neighborhood, Kaneohe
  • Kapunahala Elementary School, Kaneohe
  • Laenani Beach Park, Kaneohe

Testing at each site usually takes 30-60 minutes.

People within a mile of the site being tested will hear short bursts of various siren tones (steady tone, high-low, tamper warning, etc.). No action is required if you hear a warning siren test.

State and local government officials have been informed that these tests are scheduled, and social media messages will include reminders on the day of the testing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
Erosion rulings send clear message: Landowners must come to terms with rising seas

Latest News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is delivering his third State of the City address Tuesday,...
Honolulu’s mayor focuses on affordable housing, first responders in third State of the City address
To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of...
WATCH: If consumed, tiny lithium batteries could cause dangerous chemical burns inside the throat
An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted the suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach that left...
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of opening fire on neighbors, injuring 3
Lanai students will get an out-of-this-world opportunity to chat with astronomers aboard the...
Out of this world! Lanai kids get picked for live Q&A with ISS astronauts