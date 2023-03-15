Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH Manoa sees uptick in stolen mopeds

HNN File
HNN File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii at Manoa is reporting a rise in moped thefts on campus.

In the past few weeks five mopeds have been reported stolen from parking areas near student and faculty housing and lower campus.

Authorities say moped drivers should always use a solid steel lock, secure it to an immovable object, park in a secured, legal area, and register it with the city.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle in Mililani
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory

Latest News

Regulators said PFAS is linked to health issues including low birth weight and cancer.
EPA proposes water standards for ‘forever chemicals’ for the first time in nearly two decades
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Overall, mellow weather for spring break
To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of...
Regulations eyed after injuries, deaths associated with button batteries ingested by kids
This spring break, many in the tourism industry are hoping to cash in.
Tourism industry hopes to cash in this spring break, but visitor forecast remains unclear