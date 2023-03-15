UH Manoa sees uptick in stolen mopeds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii at Manoa is reporting a rise in moped thefts on campus.

In the past few weeks five mopeds have been reported stolen from parking areas near student and faculty housing and lower campus.

Authorities say moped drivers should always use a solid steel lock, secure it to an immovable object, park in a secured, legal area, and register it with the city.

