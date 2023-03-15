Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tourism industry hopes to cash in this spring break, but visitor forecast remains unclear

Spring Break is underway and many in the tourism industry are hoping that visitor numbers finally reach pre-pandemic levels.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This spring break, many in the tourism industry are hoping to cash in.

“We’re just hoping there is a lot of last-minute bookings and other stuff,” said Allen Farinas, with Shore Fyre Restaurant, who added he isn’t sure whether the break will translate into a big uptick in visitor spending.

“There’s some things with the economy going on and reasons why people might not travel,” he said.

He added, “Things don’t look like a huge influx of visitors.”

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said visitor numbers for March are trending back to normal.

Last year, the islands saw nearly 800,000 visitors during spring break. That was up 40% from 2021.

Before the pandemic, Hawaii saw nearly 1 million visitors in the same month.

Carl Bonham, the executive director for the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said there’s reason to be hopeful. “When we started 2022, things were weaker. Actually we had Omicron,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
Erosion rulings send clear message: Landowners must come to terms with rising seas

Latest News

David Kaanana is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds.
Search underway for suspect wanted for burglary, high-profile thefts on Maui
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the operator of the luxury yacht that ran aground at...
Suit alleges ‘gross negligence’ in Maui yacht grounding that damaged reef
HPD police cruiser / file image
After days on the run, suspect accused in gas station shooting is arrested
HNN File
HECO asks Hawaii Island customers to conserve to avoid rolling outages