Sources: Suspect charged in Mililani homicide; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of killing a woman and setting a car on fire at Mililani High School has been charged, sources said.

Sources say Samuel Jones, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and arson.

His bail is set at $1 million.

The family has identified the victim as Jordan Laulusa. They say she died from a stab wound to her neck.

The gruesome discovery came after witnesses reported a car fire in the high school’s parking lot about 6:40 a.m. on Monday.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said the fire was already out.

Inside the burned-out car, they discovered a deceased woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said witnesses told arriving officers that they noticed a man around the burning car who had been “opening and closing doors during the fire and then fled on foot.”

She added, “Witnesses continued to follow that male until the other officers arrived.”

Police detained the suspect until he was positively identified by the witnesses, Thoemmes said.

Witnesses also reported that when the suspect was walking away from the burning vehicle, he was carrying some type of “blade” or weapon.

A memorial for Laulusa was set up along the fence at Mililani High, with balloons, flowers and signs that say, “until we meet again.”

