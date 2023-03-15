Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Regulations eyed after injuries, deaths associated with button batteries ingested by kids

To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of...
To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of spam to see the chemical reaction.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tiny round lithium batteries are able to power many devices in your home, but they’re dangerous to leave lying around for a toddler to find.

Dr. Camilla Fraga Lovejoy, of the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, said a handful of kids show up in the emergency room each year after trying to swallow a battery.

“The main worry is actually when it’s stuck in your esophagus, that’s when it causes the major damage,” Lovejoy said, adding it takes just minutes for the battery to start damaging the throat.

To show how quickly harm is done, we set up a camera in the Hawaii News Now kitchen. We put a brand new round battery in a chunk of Spam and a dead battery that needed to be replaced into another chunk of Spam.

Here are the results:

To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of spam to see the chemical reaction.

In 15 minutes, it was clear, the meat had chemical burns and both chunks had started to turn color.

Thirty minutes in, the meat around the new battery started to bubble.

This is what experts say happens to a child’s throat if the battery gets stuck.

“It can be life threatening for kids,” Lovejoy said, adding a battery can burn a hole through the esophagus.

In 2020, an 18-month-old Texas girl died days after surgery to remove a button battery that got lodged. Reese Hamsmith’s mother, Trista, pushed for legislative change, calling for more secure packaging and warning labels.

Reese’s Law passed earlier this year.

The button batteries are found in many everyday items, including:

  • car key fobs
  • remote controls
  • kid toys
  • hearing aids
  • watches
  • greeting cards

If you don’t see the child swallow a battery but notice one is missing, check for the signs that include vomiting, drooling, refusing to eat or drink.

If your child also seems to be choking, doctors advise you take the child to the ER immediately or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
Erosion rulings send clear message: Landowners must come to terms with rising seas

Latest News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is delivering his third State of the City address Tuesday,...
Honolulu’s mayor focuses on affordable housing, first responders in third State of the City address
Amid rising tensions with NKorea, attack warning siren tested in Hawaii
New warning sirens will be tested across Oahu
To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of...
WATCH: If consumed, tiny lithium batteries could cause dangerous chemical burns inside the throat
An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted the suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach that left...
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of opening fire on neighbors, injuring 3