Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial is growing near the site where a woman’s body was found inside a burned-out vehicle at Mililani High School on Monday morning.

The family has identified the victim as Jordan Laulusa.

Her body was found after witnesses reported the car fire just before 7 a.m.

A suspect has been arrested for second-degree murder.

He was identified as 25-year-old Samuel Jones.

The memorial for Laulusa was set up along the fence at Mililani High, with balloons, flowers and signs that say, “until we meet again.”

