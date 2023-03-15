Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle in Mililani

The family has identified the victim as Jordan Laulusa.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial is growing near the site where a woman’s body was found inside a burned-out vehicle at Mililani High School on Monday morning.

The family has identified the victim as Jordan Laulusa.

Her body was found after witnesses reported the car fire just before 7 a.m.

A suspect has been arrested for second-degree murder.

He was identified as 25-year-old Samuel Jones.

The memorial for Laulusa was set up along the fence at Mililani High, with balloons, flowers and signs that say, “until we meet again.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
Erosion rulings send clear message: Landowners must come to terms with rising seas

Latest News

Lanai students will get an out-of-this-world opportunity to chat with astronomers aboard the...
Out of this world! Lanai kids get picked for live Q&A with ISS astronauts
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the operator of the luxury yacht that ran aground at...
Suit alleges ‘gross negligence’ in Maui yacht grounding that damaged reef
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is delivering his third State of the City address Tuesday,...
Blangiardi focuses on housing, first responders in State of the City address
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle in Mililani