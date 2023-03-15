Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light winds persist statewide with showers possible for Kauai and Oahu today

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:38 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate south to southwest winds will continue across the state.

These winds will continue to carry clouds and showers over Kauai and Oahu through Wednesday, while mostly dry conditions will persist across Maui County and the Big Island.

Later this week, the southerly winds will focus low clouds and showers mainly over south through west sections of the western islands, with a relatively dry weather pattern elsewhere.

A developing upper-level trough moving toward the islands from the northwest late this weekend could send another front with enhanced showers towards the state early next week.

Limited swell translates to small surf prevailing for all shores with mainly a mix of background north and south swell energy moving through. A south swell is due in next week Tuesday.

