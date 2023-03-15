After days on the run, suspect accused in gas station shooting is arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said officers have a arrested a suspect accused of robbing and shooting at a man near a Kaneohe gas station.

The suspect has been on the run since March 9, which is when police said the 30-year-old man allegedly took the victim’s property by force. HPD said when the victim tried to stop him, the suspect shot at him several times.

The incident happened at a gas station on Kaneohe Bay Drive around 8 p.m.

Through their investigation, police were able to positively identify the suspect Sunday and arrest him Tuesday for second-degree attempted murder, robbery and firearm charges.

Officials said charges are being sought and the suspect remains in custody pending investigation.

Police said the victim was not injured in the incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.