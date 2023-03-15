Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say

Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened at a bus stop at about 2:40 p.m. on March 14, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the boy was at the bus stop when two women and a man got out of a black SUV and demanded his cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

Further information has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Mililani has identified...
Memorial grows for woman whose body was found in burned-out vehicle
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.
1,000-year-old remains, jewelry found in rare coffin in hidden cemetery

Latest News

A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Lynda Shannon Bluestein wears socks with "One More Chemo Down" on the soles prior to a cancer...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
Russia wants to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea