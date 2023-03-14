Tributes
Ward Village submits application for new residential development

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ward Village has submitted a planned development permit application for its latest residential project called Launiu Ward Village.

The eleventh proposed development in Ward Village will be located at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue.

The Howard Hughes Corporation will be the developer of this project, and they say it will create 486 housing units, along with retail and outdoor gathering spaces.

It’s now up to the HCDA to approve the permit.

