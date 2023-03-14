Tributes
Search underway for suspect wanted for burglary, high-profile thefts on Maui

David Kaanana is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect wanted for burglary and high-profile thefts.

Authorities said David Kaanana IV, 33, is wanted on $50,000 warrant of arrest for burglary, theft and criminal property damage.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that Kaanana led MPD on a high-speed police chase through Wailuku this past weekend. They say he was last seen fleeing on foot.

He is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds.

Kaanana has two tattoos: “KAANANA” down his spine and a tribal tattoo on the left forearm with “96793.”

Anyone with information on Kaanana’s current whereabouts is encouraged to call MPD at (808) 244-6468.

Those who want remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

