Oahu grand jury indicts suspect in Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted the suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach that left three men injured.

Meynard Milan, 38, was indicted on seven counts, including one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, and three counts of carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

The incident happened last Tuesday at an apartment complex on North Road.

Police said Milan barged into his neighbor’s apartment with a gun and then shot three men inside, leaving them seriously injured.

One of the victims told Hawaii News Now he had asked Milan to stop lighting fireworks.

Milan is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.