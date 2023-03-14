Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu grand jury indicts suspect in Ewa Beach shooting that left 3 men injured

An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted the suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach that left...
An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted the suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach that left three men injured.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted the suspect accused in a shooting in Ewa Beach that left three men injured.

Meynard Milan, 38, was indicted on seven counts, including one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, and three counts of carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

The incident happened last Tuesday at an apartment complex on North Road.

'I thought I was going to die': Victim describes moments after gunman opened fire on family party

Police said Milan barged into his neighbor’s apartment with a gun and then shot three men inside, leaving them seriously injured.

One of the victims told Hawaii News Now he had asked Milan to stop lighting fireworks.

Milan is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
Former Mililani High School Athletic Director Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing from the...
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads not guilty

Latest News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is delivering his third State of the City address Tuesday,...
LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivers third State of the City address
Handgun store shelves. A handgun for sale in the store.
HPD chief: 38 concealed-carry gun permits approved so far
David Kaanana is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds.
Search underway for suspect wanted for burglary, high-profile thefts on Maui
Rep. Kaniela Ing (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Former Maui lawmaker gets more time to prepare for campaign spending violation case