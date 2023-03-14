Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 4 2022. Los Angeles prosecutors say they will not retry Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges involving two women. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors told a judge Tuesday that they will not retry Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges involving two women.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson announced the decision to Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench at a hearing in downtown Los Angeles. The judge dismissed the charges that a jury failed to reach an agreement on in December and said Weinstein would be returned to New York, where he was convicted in a similar case.

The Los Angeles jury convicted Weinstein, 70, of the rape and sexual assault of an Italian model and actor.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. That’s in addition to the 23-year sentence he is already serving for a similar conviction in New York.

Jurors could not reach unanimous verdicts on charges involving two accusers, a rape count and a sexual assault count involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and a sexual battery count against model Lauren Young.

Weinstein was acquitted of a count of sexual battery against a massage therapist.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they identify themselves publicly, as the women named here have.

Weinstein’s New York conviction is under appeal and his attorneys plan to appeal his conviction here.

Lench denied a motion for a defense motion for a new trial before Weinstein’s sentencing. His lawyers argued that vital evidence was withheld from the jury.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
Former Mililani High School Athletic Director Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing from the...
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads not guilty

Latest News

The drone video taken by Jeffrey Baker shows snow falling in parts of Massachusetts early...
Drone video shows snowfall in Massachusetts
Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan confirmed Thursday the department has received about...
HPD chief approves more concealed carry permits this week
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US: Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea
FILE - Sarah Bentley, second from left, leads songs at an International Women's Day Sit-In for...
Abortion pill access case: Judge wants ‘less advertisement’
FILE - A man walks near high rise buildings in the Fillmore district in San Francisco on Oct....
San Francisco to air Black reparations recommendations, including $5 million per person