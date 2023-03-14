Tributes
Longtime fabric store, a Moiliili fixture, to close its doors

Kuni Island Fabrics announced it would close down after 26 years.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kuni Island Fabrics, a fixture in Moiliili, is closing after 26 years.

The business announced the news on social media and said April 15 is the store’s last day.

The post prompted lots of memories and well wishes from longtime customers.

“Retirement is wonderful and after all your hard work, you deserve many more good days of relaxation and happiness,” said Facebook user Amy Hall.

Store owner Terri Kamakana told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the property had been sold and she opted not to pursue a month-to-month lease. She called the decision to close “bittersweet.”

“I’m at retirement age and we had a good run, and we knew this was going to happen,” she said.

