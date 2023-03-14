Tributes
Local clothing company loses warehouse inventory after water main break

A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all their inventory causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all the inventory in their warehouse, causing a quarter of a million dollars in damage.

Staff at Cookies Clothing Company found water gushing out of their warehouse located in building A at the Koko Marina Center just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

Owner “Cookie” Springmeier was in Kona when she found out about the water main break.

“I was laying on the couch with my 2-year-old about to go to sleep and I got a call from my manicurist,” said Springmeier. “She was just screaming, saying our nail salon is flooded, and your warehouse is flooded, and there’s three feet of water.”

Cookie says she’s now working with insurance adjusters to make a claim for the damage, which she estimates at around $250,000. Meanwhile, she is working to move her warehouse to a different location at the Marina.

“For this location, it’s shot. It’s done. It’s compromised. Now we have to find a new home.”

Koko Marina Center management told Hawaii News Now that the water main break on Friday is under investigation and could not comment further.

At this time, a nail salon is the only business currently closed at the Koko Marine Center.

