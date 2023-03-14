HPD chief approves more concealed carry permits this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said the department has received a little more than 800 concealed carry applications so far.

Logan added 38 licenses were approved as of Monday.

That’s up slightly from 3 weeks ago when Logan told the City Council that about 30 licenses were granted.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.