HPD chief approves more concealed carry permits this week
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said the department has received a little more than 800 concealed carry applications so far.
Logan added 38 licenses were approved as of Monday.
That’s up slightly from 3 weeks ago when Logan told the City Council that about 30 licenses were granted.
