HPD chief approves more concealed carry permits this week

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan confirmed Thursday the department has received about...
Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan confirmed Thursday the department has received about 600-applications for concealed carry permits.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said the department has received a little more than 800 concealed carry applications so far.

Logan added 38 licenses were approved as of Monday.

That’s up slightly from 3 weeks ago when Logan told the City Council that about 30 licenses were granted.

