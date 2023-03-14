Hawaii Island police investigating after body found on shoreline near Hilo Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a body was found along the shoreline outside of Hilo Bay on Tuesday morning, Hawaii Island police said.

According to authorities, a bystander reported the body at water’s edge around 6 a.m.

The Hawaii Fire Department used a helicopter and found the body and brought it to higher ground.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and was officially pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the body, but it appears to be a local male in his late 40s or early 50s.

There were no immediate indications of foul play, but an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine his exact cause of death.

Anyone who has further information should call (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2384.

