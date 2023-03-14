Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island police investigating after body found on shoreline near Hilo Bay

Hilo Bay
Hilo Bay(Google Earth Studio)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a body was found along the shoreline outside of Hilo Bay on Tuesday morning, Hawaii Island police said.

According to authorities, a bystander reported the body at water’s edge around 6 a.m.

The Hawaii Fire Department used a helicopter and found the body and brought it to higher ground.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and was officially pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the body, but it appears to be a local male in his late 40s or early 50s.

There were no immediate indications of foul play, but an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine his exact cause of death.

Anyone who has further information should call (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2384.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory
Former Mililani High School Athletic Director Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing from the...
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads not guilty

Latest News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will deliver his third State of the City address on Tuesday.
LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivers third State of the City address
Rep. Kaniela Ing (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Former Maui lawmaker gets more time to prepare for campaign spending violation case
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami
Kauai County mayor puts focus on infrastructure in State of County address
Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan confirmed Thursday the department has received about...
HPD chief: 38 concealed-carry gun permits approved so far