Former Maui lawmaker gets more time to prepare for campaign spending violation case

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:07 AM HST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui lawmaker Kaniela Ing will have more time to prepare for a campaign spending violations case.

A court hearing Tuesday was rescheduled for April 11 following a continuance request from his attorney.

Ing faces a misdemeanor charge for not filing a spending report with the state Campaign Spending Commission on time, according to the Maui News.

He allegedly used campaign funds to pay rent and to cover a Visa charge for his significant other.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Embattled congressional candidate fires accountant after more campaign reporting errors]

This is not the first time the former lawmaker has run into trouble with the commission.

In 2018, Ing was under fire for other campaign spending violations in his state House campaigns, for which the state Campaign Spending Commission fined him $15,000.

This story will be updated.

