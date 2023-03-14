Tributes
Former Maui lawmaker accused of violating campaign spending rules to appear in court

Rep. Kaniela Ing (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:07 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui lawmaker Kaniela Ing who is accused of violating campaign spending rules is scheduled to enter a plea in court Tuesday.

Ing faces a misdemeanor charge for not filing a spending report with the state Campaign Spending Commission on time, according to the Maui News.

He allegedly used campaign funds to pay rent and to cover a Visa charge for his significant other.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Embattled congressional candidate fires accountant after more campaign reporting errors]

This is not the first time the former lawmaker has run into trouble with the commission.

In 2018, Ing was under fire for other campaign spending violations in his state House campaigns, for which the state Campaign Spending Commission fined him $15,000.

This story will be updated.

