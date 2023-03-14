First Alert Forecast: Cold front expected to bring showers today with more light winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate southerly winds will focus showers over the leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu this week, while mostly dry conditions continue for Maui County and the Big Island.

Kauai and Oahu can expect a boost in showers Tuesday and Wednesday as a front passes just north of the islands.

A developing disturbance west of the islands this weekend could send another front with enhanced showers towards portions of the state early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Limited swell translates to small surf prevailing for all shores this week with mainly a mix of background northwest, north- northeast and south swell moving through.

A south swell is developing set to move into the state next week Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.