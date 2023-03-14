Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Cold front expected to bring showers today with more light winds

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:16 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate southerly winds will focus showers over the leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu this week, while mostly dry conditions continue for Maui County and the Big Island.

Kauai and Oahu can expect a boost in showers Tuesday and Wednesday as a front passes just north of the islands.

A developing disturbance west of the islands this weekend could send another front with enhanced showers towards portions of the state early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Limited swell translates to small surf prevailing for all shores this week with mainly a mix of background northwest, north- northeast and south swell moving through.

A south swell is developing set to move into the state next week Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High parking lot
The Original Pancake House on Kapiolani
Popular pancake house closes its doors indefinitely
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Former Mililani High School Athletic Director Glenn Nitta is accused of stealing from the...
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads not guilty
Man seriously injured after falling off cliff, rolling into pond near Rainbow Falls

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (March 14, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 14, 2023)
The state auditor said OHA currently owns four commercial properties.
Audit: OHA is falling short on its development, investment promises
Frustrated by the DHHL's growing waitlist, native Hawaiian activists are increasing the...
Protesters who ‘reclaimed’ DHHL land step up pressure campaign — and make plans to stay
A local clothing company is working to restock after it says a water main break wiped out all...
Hawaii clothing company seeks to rebuild after water main break destroys inventory