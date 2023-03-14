Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rail construction to be extended along Dillingham Boulevard

Businesses along Dillingham Boulevard are struggling to stay afloat as work on the Honolulu...
Businesses along Dillingham Boulevard are struggling to stay afloat as work on the Honolulu Rail system turns that major thoroughfare into a construction zone.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers beware, rail construction will be extended starting next week.

The project will stretch from from Alakawa Street to Kaaahi Street beginning March 20.

Left turn restrictions will be in place from Kamehameha Highway, Dillingham Boulevard and from driveways.

Streets intersecting Dillingham Boulevard will be closed as needed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Officials said HPD officers and on-site personnel will assist motorists through the work areas. Bus services will be maintained.

