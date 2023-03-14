Tributes
2-year-old drowns in vacation rental’s backyard pool: ‘It breaks me down’

Scottsdale police confirmed a child drowned in a home that is a short-term vacation rental. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a toddler has died after drowning in a home’s backyard pool.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a baby who was not breathing at an area home.

KPHO reports first responders arrived at the home and took the 2-year-old child to a hospital, but he later died.

Scottsdale police confirmed the home is a short-term vacation rental that was vacant at the time of the drowning. Police said the child’s grandmother was watching him at the time.

Alex Ventura said he called authorities and performed CPR at the scene.

He said he was walking to work Monday morning when he heard a woman yelling for help before he called 911.

“I followed her and saw a little kid on the ground. I saw foam out of his mouth, and he was all wet. So, I knew right away just to do CPR,” Ventura said.

He said he kept trying to save the boy’s life until help arrived.

“I started kind of almost crying and saying, ‘No, like wake me up or something.’ This is just crazy. It breaks me down,” Ventura said.

Officials with Scottsdale fire said these types of tragedies happen too often.

“You really have to have constant supervision over your children around the pool. Don’t rely on barriers. Don’t rely on the fences. Don’t rely on the gates,” Capt. Dave Folio said.

According to Ventura, constant supervision is key, and urged families to follow the fire department’s advice.

“Be careful with your babies. Be careful with your kids,” he said.

