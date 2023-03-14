Tributes
2 runaway teens from group home died from alcohol poisoning, medical examiner says

Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli...
Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were found after they were reported missing.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have released the cause of death for two teenagers who were found dead earlier this year.

The medical examiner’s office recently listed the deaths of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar as accidental. Officials said their manner of death was determined to be drowning in the setting of acute alcohol intoxication along with Meyers having used marijuana shortly before dying.

In January, the Mesa Police Department reported that a man walking his dogs spotted what he thought was a mannequin in a water detention basin. However, officers responded and ended up finding the girls’ bodies.

Authorities listed Meyers and Avelar as runaways from a nearby group home about two weeks before their bodies were found.

Police said they are continuing to ask the public to submit any details about the teens’ deaths as the current information they have remains scarce.

KPHO reports the group home is one of several operated by Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc., which has been operating in the area for 12 years.

Detectives said there doesn’t appear to be signs of foul play in the girls’ deaths.

