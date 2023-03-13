Waipahu high school cadets selected for prestigious national competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cadets from Waipahu high schools JROTC program have been selected to compete at the National High School Drill Team Championships in May.

Over 100 schools and 3,000 cadets will travel to Daytona Beach, Florida for the two-day competition.

Less than five percent of schools are chosen to compete.

The Marauders are the lone school representing the islands.

“A lot of us really haven’t been out of the state or traveled very far this is a new experience to us,” said cadet Mykah Sandoval-Talaro.

Cadet Giancarlo Tumbaga added: “It’s really such a privilege to go represent Waipahu, the state and all of the west coast.”

The competition begins May 6.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.