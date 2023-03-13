Rainbow Wahine basketball draws LSU in first round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is taking a trip to the bayou.

The Rainbow Wahine found out Sunday afternoon that they were given the 14th-seed in the Greenville 2 regional in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, set to take on 2-seed LSU on March, 17th.

UH is coming off of a miraculous comeback win in the Big West Championship to snag their second-straight league title and trip to the big dance.

Tip off time for the ‘Bows game with the Tigers has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.