Rainbow Wahine basketball draws LSU in first round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is taking a trip to the bayou.
The University of Hawaii women's basketball team is taking a trip to the bayou.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is taking a trip to the bayou.

The Rainbow Wahine found out Sunday afternoon that they were given the 14th-seed in the Greenville 2 regional in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, set to take on 2-seed LSU on March, 17th.

UH is coming off of a miraculous comeback win in the Big West Championship to snag their second-straight league title and trip to the big dance.

Tip off time for the ‘Bows game with the Tigers has yet to be announced.

