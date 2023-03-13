Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: $26,000 in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car

Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.
Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.(Cartersville Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two men caught shoplifting at a grocery store in Georgia had an estimated $26,000 worth of baby formula in their car, according to police.

Police in Cartersville caught the men walking out of a Publix store north of Atlanta with backpacks filled with cans of formula, news outlets reported. Officers searching their car found 662 more cans of formula inside, police Lt. Greg Sparacio said.

“We believe right now that they have hit several locations, Publix, Kroger, Walmart and more in just over a course of a couple of days,” Sparacio said.

The men were jailed in Bartow County on charges of shoplifting, felony theft by receiving, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They had a 16-year-old girl with them when they were arrested Thursday. It was not immediately known if the men had attorneys representing them.

The February 2021 shutdown of a large baby formula factory and recall of many of its products because of contamination concerns helped trigger a nationwide formula shortage. Supplies have largely rebounded more than a year later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Kapahulu Running Room, leaving two people in serious condition
2 seriously injured after car plows into Kapahulu running store
Manhunt ends north of Hilo
Police: Tip about possible sighting leads to fugitive’s capture after intense manhunt
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Last night the police union agreed to endorse this schedule change.
Honolulu police officers are one step closer to getting a schedule change
Honolulu police are investigating a crash in Kalihi that left a man dead early Sunday.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Kalihi

Latest News

Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Mililani (Image: Hawaii News Now)
EMS: Body discovered inside burnt car at Mililani High School
FILE - Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon (34), left, and Utah Jazz' Felton Spencer (50) react to...
Felton Spencer, ex-Louisville star and NBA veteran, dies
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after 2 collapse
Kapa Hale's haku lei po'o salad is a celebration of Hawaii produce
Kapa Hale chef in running for James Beard Best Chef award