Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car in the Wahiawa area Sunday night, officials said.

It happened about 8 p.m.

Honolulu police said that a woman was driving eastbound on California Avenue when she struck a male pedestrian at the Mango Street intersection.

Investigators said the man was not in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was not injured and remained at the scene.

Authorities said the man who has yet to be identified was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Speed, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

