Man seriously injured after falling off cliff, rolling into pond near Rainbow Falls
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:11 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening after falling off a cliff near Rainbow Falls.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.
Firefighters said the man was attempting to climb down a cliff wall next to the falls when he fell and landed on a rock outcropping and then into a pond.
The man was extracted off the rock ledge and airlifted to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.
This story may be updated.
