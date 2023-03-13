Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man seriously injured after falling off cliff, rolling into pond near Rainbow Falls

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:11 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening after falling off a cliff near Rainbow Falls.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the man was attempting to climb down a cliff wall next to the falls when he fell and landed on a rock outcropping and then into a pond.

The man was extracted off the rock ledge and airlifted to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Kapahulu Running Room, leaving two people in serious condition
2 seriously injured after car plows into Kapahulu running store
Manhunt ends north of Hilo
Police: Tip about possible sighting leads to fugitive’s capture after intense manhunt
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Last night the police union agreed to endorse this schedule change.
Honolulu police officers are one step closer to getting a schedule change
Honolulu police are investigating a crash in Kalihi that left a man dead early Sunday.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Kalihi

Latest News

Car crashes into Kapahulu Running Room, leaving two people in serious condition
2 seriously injured after car plows into Kapahulu running store
Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth to deliver State of the County address
Promotional photos for HNN's The Interview series
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to deliver State of the City address
Popular CBS TV show "NCIS Hawaii" will transform streets in Chinatown next week into a backdrop...
TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘NCIS Hawaii’ to transform streets of Chinatown into a ‘foreign country’