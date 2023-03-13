Man seriously injured after falling off cliff, rolling into pond near Rainbow Falls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday evening after falling off a cliff near Rainbow Falls.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the man was attempting to climb down a cliff wall next to the falls when he fell and landed on a rock outcropping and then into a pond.

The man was extracted off the rock ledge and airlifted to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.

