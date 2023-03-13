Man in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Keehi Boat Harbor
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Oahu’s Keehi Boat Harbor on Sunday.
EMS responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. near Keehi Boat Harbor.
According to EMS, Paramedics administered lifesaving treatment to a man in his 60s.
The circumstances of the incident are unknown.
This story will be updated.
