Man in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Keehi Boat Harbor

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Oahu’s Keehi Boat Harbor on Sunday.

EMS responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. near Keehi Boat Harbor.

According to EMS, Paramedics administered lifesaving treatment to a man in his 60s.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

This story will be updated.

