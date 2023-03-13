TSA screening malfunction at Hilo airport triggers flight delays, long lines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An “equipment failure” at Hilo International Airport that impacted TSA’s ability to screen carry-on bags triggered flight delays and long lines that lasted hours on Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the TSA screening machines had been down for the past few days.

Hawaiian Airlines reported six delayed flights as a result of the TSA screening malfunction. Delays were between six to 34 minutes, officials said.

DOT said it appeared the machine was back up, but the backlog remained.

State officials are urging travelers to arrive as early as three hours prior to flight departure.

Also consider checking in bags.

This story will be updated.

