TSA screening malfunction at Hilo airport triggers flight delays, long lines

Hours-long delays were reported Monday morning after TSA officials said there was an equipment...
Hours-long delays were reported Monday morning after TSA officials said there was an equipment failure, impacting their ability to screen carry-on bags.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An “equipment failure” at Hilo International Airport that impacted TSA’s ability to screen carry-on bags triggered flight delays and long lines that lasted hours on Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the TSA screening machines had been down for the past few days.

Hawaiian Airlines reported six delayed flights as a result of the TSA screening malfunction. Delays were between six to 34 minutes, officials said.

DOT said it appeared the machine was back up, but the backlog remained.

State officials are urging travelers to arrive as early as three hours prior to flight departure.

Also consider checking in bags.

This story will be updated.

