Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth to deliver State of the County address
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:54 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth will deliver his State of the County address Monday afternoon.
His office told Hawaii News Now, he’ll touch on some key issues including:
- Homelessness
- Economic Development
- Affordable Housing
- Building Permitting (EPIC)
- Critical Infrastructure Projects
- Kilauea Eruption Recovery
- Mauna Loa Eruption
- Public Safety
- Public Transportation
- Sustainability
His comments will stream live on the mayor’s Facebook page at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.