Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth to deliver State of the County address

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth will deliver his State of the County address Monday afternoon.

His office told Hawaii News Now, he’ll touch on some key issues including:

Homelessness

Economic Development

Affordable Housing

Building Permitting (EPIC)

Critical Infrastructure Projects

Kilauea Eruption Recovery

Mauna Loa Eruption

Public Safety

Public Transportation

Sustainability

His comments will stream live on the mayor’s Facebook page at 1 p.m.

