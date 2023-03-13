Tributes
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth to deliver State of the County address

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:54 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth will deliver his State of the County address Monday afternoon.

His office told Hawaii News Now, he’ll touch on some key issues including:

  • Homelessness
  • Economic Development
  • Affordable Housing
  • Building Permitting (EPIC)
  • Critical Infrastructure Projects
  • Kilauea Eruption Recovery
  • Mauna Loa Eruption
  • Public Safety
  • Public Transportation
  • Sustainability

His comments will stream live on the mayor’s Facebook page at 1 p.m.

