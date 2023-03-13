‘The guy was a legend’ : Loved ones gathered to honor legendary Hawaii broadcaster Jim Leahey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends gathered at Saint Louis school Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of legendary sportscaster Jim Leahey who passed away in January.

Many shared stories and memories of the voice of University of Hawaii Athletics.

“Jim meant so much to me and my broadcasting career, he pretty much taught me everything that I know.” UH men’s volleyball color commentator Chris McLauchlin told Hawaii News Now.

It was an afternoon filled with tears and laughter as hundreds filled Saint Louis’ Ching Center to pay their respects to Jim and his entire ohana.

“It’s just been really overwhelmingly beautiful.” Jim’s son Kanoa said. “The response from people, the outreach, people that have shared stories, that have shared aloha, that have talked about how my dad just, in his little way, gave them just a small piece of joy.”

The day was the true embodiment of what made Jim happy — bringing people together.

“He loved this place, he loved the people of Hawaii.” Kanoa said. “This was home and I think we’ve just been reminded just how beautiful the people here are.”

The people of Hawaii loved Jim.

“He was always so welcoming, so congenial, so educated about the sport and when I went to the volleyball games.” UH volleyball fan Florence “Cookie” Kim said.

Many of Jim’s family and former broadcast partners took the stage to share fond memories of the man they called pops.

“I could be up there for hours talking about what we’ve done over the past 50 years.” UH baseball color commentator Pal Eldredge said. “The only one that comes to mind first is just what a pro the guy was.”

“I think of Jim all the time when I call the games with Kanoa because Kanoa brings in so many ‘Jim-isms’ into the broadcast and it makes me very nostalgic.” McLauchlin said.

Jim Leahey leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

“I love you dad, I miss you, but I know that you’re with us in spirit and as he would say malama pono kekahi I kekahi.”

