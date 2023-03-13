Tributes
Get ready for more laughs! Ali Wong to return to Hawaii as part of comedy tour

Ali Wong attends the world premiere of "Onward" at the El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Richard...
Ali Wong attends the world premiere of "Onward" at the El Capitan Theatre. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for some laughs! A comedian whose popularity soared thanks to Netflix is returning to Hawaii.

Comedian and actress Ali Wong will be stopping off in Hawaii this summer as part of her “Ali Wong: Live” tour.

She’ll be performing at Castle Theater at Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului on June 19 and Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu on June 23.

Wong is best known for her comedy specials “Baby Cobra” and “Hard Knock Wife.” She also co-wrote and starred in the Netflix movie “Always Be My Maybe” and is the author of the New York Times bestseller “Dear Girls.”

Tickets will be available via a presale on March 14. The general sale will start March 16 at 10 a.m. for the Maui show and March 17 at 10 a.m. for the Oahu show.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Wong last performed at Blaisdell Concert hall in June 2019.

