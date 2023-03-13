Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Mililani High School athletic director accused of stealing from the school’s booster club pleaded not guilty to theft charges in court on Monday.

Glenn Nitta was indicted last week on eight counts of theft and false reporting.

Prosecutors accused Nitta of stealing more than $400,000 from the school’s booster club.

They said he used the money to pay off credit cards and withdrew money from the booster club’s account at an ATM in Las Vegas.

Nitta retired from the position back in 2021.

He turned himself into the sheriff’s division last week and was released after posting $500,000 bail.

