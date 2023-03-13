Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads not guilty

A former Mililani High School athletic director accused of stealing from the school’s booster club pleaded not guilty to theft charges in court on Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Mililani High School athletic director accused of stealing from the school’s booster club pleaded not guilty to theft charges in court on Monday.

Glenn Nitta was indicted last week on eight counts of theft and false reporting.

Prosecutors accused Nitta of stealing more than $400,000 from the school’s booster club.

They said he used the money to pay off credit cards and withdrew money from the booster club’s account at an ATM in Las Vegas.

Nitta retired from the position back in 2021.

He turned himself into the sheriff’s division last week and was released after posting $500,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into Kapahulu Running Room, leaving two people in serious condition
2 seriously injured after car plows into Kapahulu running store
Manhunt ends north of Hilo
Police: Tip about possible sighting leads to fugitive’s capture after intense manhunt
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High
Last night the police union agreed to endorse this schedule change.
Honolulu police officers are one step closer to getting a schedule change

Latest News

Body discovered after car caught fire at Mililani High School
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High
Hours-long delays were reported Monday morning after TSA officials said there was an equipment...
TSA screening malfunction at Hilo airport triggers flight delays, long lines
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads not guilty
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing from school pleads not guilty
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High
Suspect arrested for murder after body discovered inside burned-out car at Mililani High