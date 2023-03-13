First Alert Forecast: Southerly winds, more showers ahead for parts of the state

A series of systems will be passing to the north of the state, bringing a higher chance of showers for leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu, with drier conditions for most of Maui County and the island of Hawaii. The southerly winds are also bringing an end to the cool temperatures of the past few days, with nighttime lows now in the upper 60s to lower 70s and daytime highs in the lower 80s.

Winds will be light and variable Monday as one system passes very close to the north. Then, the winds will increase a bit from the southwest before a second system moves in. This one may bring a front to the western islands, where it is forecast to bring more showers as it stalls and dissipates.

Surf is taking a break for most of the week, with only small background swells for all shores. South shore waves may become a bit choppy midweek with the increasing south-southwest winds.

