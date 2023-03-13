Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Southerly winds, more showers ahead for parts of the state

South to southwest winds are expected for much of the coming week.
South to southwest winds are expected for much of the coming week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A series of systems will be passing to the north of the state, bringing a higher chance of showers for leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu, with drier conditions for most of Maui County and the island of Hawaii. The southerly winds are also bringing an end to the cool temperatures of the past few days, with nighttime lows now in the upper 60s to lower 70s and daytime highs in the lower 80s.

Winds will be light and variable Monday as one system passes very close to the north. Then, the winds will increase a bit from the southwest before a second system moves in. This one may bring a front to the western islands, where it is forecast to bring more showers as it stalls and dissipates.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf is taking a break for most of the week, with only small background swells for all shores. South shore waves may become a bit choppy midweek with the increasing south-southwest winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The protective erosion barriers were removed by Punaluu homeowners before Land Board voted on...
Land Board to homeowner: Turn over your land to avoid big fine for shoreline violations
According to officials, Ronald Kahihikolo, the suspect that sparked the police chase and...
Fugitive captured on Hawaii Island following intense, multi-agency search
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Meynard Milan
Bail confirmed at $1M for suspect accused of opening fire at neighbor’s party, injuring 3
Manhunt ends north of Hilo
Police: Tip about possible sighting leads to fugitive’s capture after intense manhunt

Latest News

Light to moderate SW winds bring one more day of stable, cool and dry weather for Hawaii. FIRST...
Light to moderate SW winds bring stable, cool and dry weather for Hawaii today and part of tomorrow.
Mostly dry conditions will give way to more showers by mid week.
Quiet weather to close out the weekend
Mostly dry conditions will give way to more showers by mid week.
First Alert Forecast: Limited showers with developing kona winds
Light winds with limited showers will continue through tonight. South to southwest winds will...
Today and Tomorrow: Light Winds and Limited Showers!