First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty downpours expected to linger through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate southerly winds will focus the showers over the leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu this week, while mostly dry conditions will continue for Maui County and the Big Island.

The light southerly winds make possible occasional heavy downpours from afternoon convection over the southeast or windward slopes.

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease through Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the lack of trades.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small with a mix of background southerly pulses moving through.

