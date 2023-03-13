Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty downpours expected to linger through Friday

Your top local headlines for Monday, March 13, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:11 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate southerly winds will focus the showers over the leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu this week, while mostly dry conditions will continue for Maui County and the Big Island.

The light southerly winds make possible occasional heavy downpours from afternoon convection over the southeast or windward slopes.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north and west facing shores will continue to ease through Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the lack of trades.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small with a mix of background southerly pulses moving through.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Car crashes into Kapahulu Running Room, leaving two people in serious condition
2 seriously injured after car plows into Kapahulu running store
Manhunt ends north of Hilo
Police: Tip about possible sighting leads to fugitive’s capture after intense manhunt
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Last night the police union agreed to endorse this schedule change.
Honolulu police officers are one step closer to getting a schedule change
Honolulu police are investigating a crash in Kalihi that left a man dead early Sunday.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Kalihi

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty downpours expected to linger through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty downpours expected to linger through Friday
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cold front leftovers, windy conditions and massive surf
A powerful cold front with gusts to 50 mph is sweeping over the state Wednesday, downing trees...
Powerful cold front lashes state with damaging winds, monster surf
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Winds will slow down and big waves will come our way