Famous Kapiolani pancake restaurant closes its doors indefinitely

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The famous Original Pancake House on Kapiolani Boulevard shut down abruptly.

We’re told the restaurant officially closed on Feb. 20 due to a shortage of cooks.

The owner said it was just one of the problems she faced at that location. Young Acopan said she was also dealing with sewer problems and fire safety issues within the restaurant.

“I feel so so sad,” she said. “I never had time to apologize to the customers to let them know. I just suddenly closed.”

Acopan said there may be a chance to reopen in a different location but she’s thinking about it.

On the plus side, the Original Pancake House on Dillingham Boulevard remains open.

