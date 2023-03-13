Body discovered inside vehicle that caught fire at Mililani High School

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A body has been discovered inside a vehicle that caught fire at Mililani High School Monday morning, authorities said.

Honolulu police, firefighters and EMS responded to a fire call just before 7 a.m. at the high school’s parking lot, next to the baseball field.

HFD said it also deployed a fire investigator and K-9 Team to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the car fire appeared to have been “self-extinguished” and later discovered an unresponsive person inside the vehicle.

EMS officials determined the victim as dead on arrival.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased remains unclear at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

